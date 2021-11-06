Exciting theme park planned for Linden

–LMTC seeking funding from gov’t, private sector

WITH the aim of creating a safe space for Lindeners to unwind and relax after a hard day’s work, the Linden Mayor and Town Council (LMTC) is moving along with the construction of a theme park on Republic Avenue.

The town’s mayor, Waneka Arindell, in an interview with the Guyana Chronicle on Friday, said that a ‘soft’ opening of the park had begun in 2019 with the cleaning, clearing, backfilling and setting of the area to accommodate infrastructure. However, works on the area have been delayed until now, due to the lack of funding.

According to Mayor Arindell, the Council has received some support from the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) and Linden’s Tourism Ambassador, Leon Labastide, to execute the first stage of the project, which will cost some $13M.

The mayor noted that the Council will be undertaking the construction of the theme park in a phased approach, as funding is made available.

Sharing the envisioned plan for the Park, the mayor said a designated play area will be set up for children, along with a tourist attraction and lounge area for persons to relax and savour the beauty of the town.

“We want to input a tree house, and also create a social area where parents can look on at their children… Even before COVID-19, there was no place for young people to come and enjoy in the afternoon; even for children to go in the afternoons and have a chance to relax after a hard day’s work,” the mayor said.

Additionally, by the end of the month, an ‘I Love Linden’ sign will be erected at the park as an attraction for tourists.

“We started to talk about a tourism investment with an ‘I Love Linden’ sign that will truly boost tourism, and see persons being able to come in the afternoons and weekends,” the Mayoress said.

Once fully completed, she anticipates that the park will become a tourism hub, and a popular spot in the town, since it is in close proximity to the town’s river-front, which is a sight to behold, especially at sunset.

“We believe that this site will attract people not just to the mined-out areas, but also to spend some time along the river-front,” she said.

She noted that while the Council would have loved to move faster, the regional body depends on support from businesses and organisations, both international and local.

Nevertheless, a layout has been created for the park. “Through the Office of the Mayor, we have been able to create the layout of the site. With the design completed, we have reached out to the government, and the public and private sectors to join with us as we create the first open space in Linden,” she said.

Additionally, the mayor has issued a call for both local and international organisations and businesses to invest in and support the project, which aims to boost the town’s tourism sector and overall economy.

“We’ve reached out to Banks DIH; we will be reaching out to those major entities to lend us their support, and we are calling on any businessperson that can lend some support, in terms of what we have to do. We continue the call; if there is a part that your organisation can play in working with us, feel free to make contact,” she emphasised.