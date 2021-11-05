Labour consultant dies at 67

FORMER Ministry of Labour consultant and long-standing industrial relations guru, Francis Carryl passed away at his Lot 7, Good Intent, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home on Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer.

A father of two, Carryl died with his wife, Lavern Carryl, at his side.

“He died at home peacefully at approximately 10:10hrs,” his wife related in a telephone interview on Thursday.

His death comes just a few months after he had launched his own business, FACS Consultancy. At the time, he had also been working as a consultant with a trade union.

Francis has over 40 years of service as a public servant, and 37 years of experience in labour relations, having started as a Labour Officer at the Ministry of Labour in 1984.

Prior to that, he worked with the Guyana Police Force in the Tactical Service Unit’s Criminal Investigation Department at Eve Leary for almost 10 years, from 1973-1982.

He spent 11 years at the Ministry of Labour, before moving on to work at the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) as a manager in labour relations. He spent 20 years at GuySuCo, before once again returning to the ministry as a labour consultant.

Speaking with Guyana Chronicle, his wife said that it was back in July that Francis was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, and the family had braced for the worst.

“It was very challenging, because we were accustomed to this lively, energetic father and husband. And then, all of a sudden, he could no longer do the things that he loved to do, and it was kind of hard for us,” Mrs. Carryl said.

Although he has passed, his wife said he will be remembered as a loving husband and father, and as a loyal friend.

“I want him to be remembered for his core values and attributes, like his humility, integrity, and punctuality; he was a man of great time management. He was also a very giving, kind person; very approachable and respected; by even the smallest child. And he was never too big to say I’m sorry. He was selfless,” she related.

During his formative years, Carryl attended the La Retraite Church of Copeland School, which is now the La Retraite Primary School. Though he did not obtain a secondary education, Francis would go on to still develop his professional qualifications, studying at the Critchlow Labour College.

He later obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration, and a Certificate in International Relations from the University of Guyana (UG). He also obtained a Certificate in Labour Administration and an Executive Diploma in Human Resources Management from the University of the West Indies.

His wife, Lavern, is the head teacher at the St. George’s High School, while his daughter, Frances Carryl, was admitted to the bar last year. His other daughter, Tamicola, is also a teacher.

Numerous tributes and condolences have been pouring in for the family on social media. Aside from his wife and children, he leaves to mourn his seven siblings and other relatives and friends.