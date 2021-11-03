News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana signs pact to protect forests from destruction
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President Dr. Irfaan Ali delivering his address at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasglow, Scotland on Tuesday
President Dr. Irfaan Ali delivering his address at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasglow, Scotland on Tuesday

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali joined over 100 world leaders in signing a sustainable land use pact at the United Nations 26th Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday.

“The COP26 World Leaders Summit, ‘Action on Forests and Land Use’, event brought together an unprecedented alliance of governments, companies, financial actors, and non-state leaders to raise ambition on forests and land-use,” said the United Kingdom in an Online policy paper.

The world leaders committed to working together to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

“We urge all leaders to join forces in a sustainable land use transition. This is essential to meeting the Paris Agreement goals, including reducing vulnerability to the impacts of climate change, and holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C, and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5°C, the supporting countries said.

Science shows further acceleration of efforts is needed if the world is to collectively keep 1.5°C within reach.

“Together we can succeed in fighting climate change, delivering resilient and inclusive growth, and halting and reversing forest loss and land degradation,” countries related.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.