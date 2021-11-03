Guyana signs pact to protect forests from destruction

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali joined over 100 world leaders in signing a sustainable land use pact at the United Nations 26th Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday.

“The COP26 World Leaders Summit, ‘Action on Forests and Land Use’, event brought together an unprecedented alliance of governments, companies, financial actors, and non-state leaders to raise ambition on forests and land-use,” said the United Kingdom in an Online policy paper.

The world leaders committed to working together to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

“We urge all leaders to join forces in a sustainable land use transition. This is essential to meeting the Paris Agreement goals, including reducing vulnerability to the impacts of climate change, and holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C, and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5°C, the supporting countries said.

Science shows further acceleration of efforts is needed if the world is to collectively keep 1.5°C within reach.

“Together we can succeed in fighting climate change, delivering resilient and inclusive growth, and halting and reversing forest loss and land degradation,” countries related.