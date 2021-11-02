US$118M plan devised for water supply improvement along the coast

–will allow over 90 per cent of residents to benefit from treated water, says Jagdeo

COGNISANT that water remains an essential resource in any economy, especially at a time when the world’s fresh water resources are diminishing, the Government of Guyana plans to preserve this “liquid asset” and, at the same time, ensure there is equitable access to potable water through a US$118 million plan.

The plan, developed by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), will see around US$118 million being expended on delivering treated water to approximately 90 per cent of the persons who reside along the coast of Guyana.

According to a report commissioned by the Governments of Norway and Sweden as input to the Commission on Sustainable Development, society’s economic sectors, including agriculture, industry and services, rely on water resources and related services.

“Improved access to water services and improved management of water resources contribute substantially to economic growth through increasing business productivity and development. It also improves human health, productivity and dignity considerably,” the report from the European nations outlined.

Guyana has been doing its part to utilise this scarce resource efficiently and effectively, with the latest initiative being the plan which was developed GWI.

Speaking briefly about the plan during a press conference on Monday, Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo said that over the next five years, 11 treatment plants and 13 ‘in-line’ improvement facilities, as well as several transmission mains, will be established across the country.

“We are not just working at a broad, strategic level, we are working on the detailed planning process,” Vice-President Jagdeo said.

On the topic of the level of water services across the country, he related that there is a map which outlines where the plants will go, and how the multimillion-dollar plan will be executed.

Already, the government has secured US$25 million from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), which will go directly towards the water sector. With some of the funds for this plan already secured, Vice-President Jagdeo said the attention now is on securing more money to fill the financing gap.

SIMILAR STRATEGY FOR HINTERLAND

He went on to say that even as work progresses in line with this plan, there are intentions to develop a similar strategy for the hinterland.

It was reported in June that more than 18,000 residents will soon be able to access potable water after the National Assembly approved $683.5 million for water service.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal was reported as saying that residents in 35 communities in Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) would benefit.

In October, it was reported that the Housing and Water Ministry, through GWI, expended $1.6 billion of its allocated $4 billion, to improve access to potable water, countrywide, during the first half of this year.

Minister Croal said the distribution of clean water to unserved and underserved communities is a priority of the government.

This has led to the ministry reforming GWI to ensure treated water services are provided to citizens on the coast and in hinterland regions.

The minister said: “Delivery of safe water to communities is a priority for the PPP/C Government to enhance the livelihoods of Guyanese, irrespective of their geographical location.”

As it is now, only 52 per cent of the nation’s population currently receives treated water, but GWI hopes to increase this to at least 95 per cent.

This approach is in keeping with Goal Six of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which speaks to the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

To this end, GWI will install 20,000 meters in residential and business areas to reduce the loss of its non-revenue water by growing its billed volume from 2,600,000 cubic meters to 3,300,000 cubic meters per month by year-end.

About 20,000 residents are set to benefit from increased water supply following the upgrade of the Sophia and Eccles water treatment plants.

Rehabilitation works are also being undertaken on the transmission and distribution networks at Vlissengen Road and Newtown, Kitty, which will see 2,500 residents benefitting.

As it relates to hinterland communities, the ministry spent $148 million during the first half of the year, to complete expansion works on water springs at Mabaruma, Barabina and Wainaina. This includes the installation of electric motor-driven pumps at Mabaruma and Barabina.