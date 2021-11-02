Tourism Awareness Month launched at St. Cuthbert’s Mission

WITH indigenous communities taking the forefront, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and commerce, on Monday, launched Tourism Awareness month 2021 in the small village of St. Cuthbert’s Mission along the Soesdyke highway.

Celebrated under the theme, “Preparing for a new frontier-stimulating Innovation within the Tourism Sector”, the month’s calendar will see a series of invigorating and exciting activities held both in person and virtually.

While delivering remarks at the event which also saw the recommissioning of the Bimichi Eco Lodge in the village, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Lennox Shuman, underscored the importance of the tourism industry to indigenous communities.

“The tourism industry represents the single largest cash transfer from the rich to the poor globally,” he said, adding that indigenous communities must take full advantage of the opportunities presented in the industry.

“… It is only fitting that we continue to look for ways to increase the volume of tourism coming to our communities,” he said, pointing out that many indigenous communities rely solely on tourism to prop up their economies.

“Indigenous communities are looking at the industry as a key driver of their economies; they are looking at ways they can improve their service and delivery… and we have to look for meaningful ways in which indigenous communities can be a part of this budding industry,” Deputy Speaker Shuman said.

Also speaking at the event, Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond, said that, with a strategic plan in mind, the government is working to make Guyana a leading destination within the Americas for all things relating to leisure and tourism.

“We envision that visitors to Guyana will wish to spend an extra day, an extra week or even an extra weekend to unwind and to experience what communities like St. Cuthbert’s Mission have to offer to the world,” the minister told the launch.

She noted that Guyana is uniquely positioned as a premier destination for eco-tourism with numerous eco-lodges and camping sites, especially throughout the interior regions.

“With an understanding of the still untapped potential, the Government of Guyana will soon publish expressions of interest for the development of new eco-lodges and resorts offering attractive incentives.”

The minister added that a new approach means greater emphasis will be placed on intertwining relationships among tourism and culture, sport, religion and the fine and culinary arts.

“The ministry will be deepening our collaboration with other government agencies, cultural and religious groups to exploit the possible benefits of synergistic relationships.”

The month promises to be an exciting one with many fascinating activities ranging from tours in hinterland communities to scavenger hunts and fun-filled competitions.

Several training programmes are also slated for the month’s activities.