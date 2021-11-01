News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Teens escape death, flung from motorcycle in Canje accident
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
accident

TWO 17-year-olds of Corentyne, Berbice narrowly escaped death when their motorcycle crashed into a motor pickup causing them both to be flung in the air as the motorcycle then collided with another vehicle on the No. 2 Village public road, East Canje. Berbice.

According to information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF),  the incident occurred last night at approximately 21:20 hrs.

The two teens, Ganesh Rajnauath of Guava Bush, Corentyne, and the pillion rider, Akash Ramnarine of Chesney Housing Scheme, Corentyne were reportedly proceeding west along the southern drive lane of the public road at about 40 kilometers.

It was then that the speeding motor pickup, for which the owner was not identified, made a turn for the Cumberland Public Road and into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then collided with the motor pickup and both teens were flung onto the road, according to the police statement. The young men received injuries about their bodies.

The motorcycle then collided with motorcar PLL3900 driven by 26-year-old Romero Kisten of Sheet Anchor Village, which was proceeding east on the Sheet Anchor public road.

The police report that the motorcycle rider and the pillion rider were conscious when they were taken by public-spirited persons to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. A medical examination was conducted and the teen boys were treated for their injuries and admitted for further observation.

Meanwhile, both the motorcar and the motorcycle have been lodged at the Central Police Station, while the motor pickup had not yet left the location at the time the press statement was issued this morning. Police investigations are ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.