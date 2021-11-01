Passports from Regions One, Two now handled in Anna Regina

RESIDENTS of Region One (Barima-Waini) and Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) can now enjoy some relief from the hassle of traveling long distances as they can now apply for, and uplift their passports at the Anna Regina Immigration and Passport Office in Region 2, according to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The press release said the new measure comes into effect from Monday, November 1, 2021. The Anna Regina Immigration & Passport Office is located at the Anna Regina Police Station on the Essequibo Coast.

“Passport applications will be accepted from 07:00 hours to 12:00 hours and passports will be issued from 09:00 hours to 11:00 hours on working days,” the GPF statement added.

Services offered at the Anna Regina passport office include passport application, passport uplifting, submission of old age pension letters, ‘endorsement of obligation’, and ‘no longer obligated’ stamps in passports.

Renewed Passports

Persons renewing their passports where an old passport has expired or the booklet is filled must submit their completed passport application form, original and photocopy of birth certificate, the old passport, one passport-size photograph, and $6000. These requirements are also for persons applying for a new passport because of a name change through marriage, divorce, or deed poll.

For persons who have changed their name through any of the above mentioned, the GPF said the original and photocopy of the Deed Poll, Marriage Certificate, or Divorce Absolute would be required as proof.

First-Time Applicants

For first-time passport applications who have never owned a passport previously, the required documents for making the application include a completed passport application form, original and photocopy of birth certificate, national identification card, one passport-size photograph, and $6,000.

As it relates to the ‘Reference/Recommender’ section of the passport application form (Section 7), the GPF advises this can be done by “Any person of professional status, such as a Justice of Peace, Member of Parliament, Minister of Religion, Doctor, Lawyer, Teacher, Bank Officer, Police Officer, etc. in your country of residence.” “The Recommender must affix his/her Official Stamp at the appropriate place on the Application Form.”

Lost, Damaged, Stolen Passports

If a passport has been lost, damaged, or stolen, the police force noted that an official police report must be submitted in the application process along with a sworn affidavit signed before a Justice of the Peace, Notary Public, or Commissioner of Oaths to Affidavits stating the circumstances causing the Passport to be lost, stolen, or damaged.

For applicants without National Identification Cards, the applicant can be identified by a parent, a sibling who is 18-years-old or older (who shares one or both parents), or a legally married spouse. The GPF further clarified that the guarantor who recommended the applicant can also identify the applicant.

The Guyana Police Force advises the public that on all occasions the person identifying the applicant must be in possession of his or her National Identification card and must accompany the applicant to the Immigration and Passport Office where the identification process will be conducted in the presence of the Immigration Officials. Additionally, if the person identifying the applicant is a family member, a birth certificate or marriage certificate is required.