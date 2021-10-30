32 staff sergeants begin senior leadership course

THIRTY-TWO staff sergeants from several units across the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have commenced training on the Senior Leaders Course (SLC) 10.

The course was formally declared open on Friday at a simple ceremony held at the Lecture Hall, Base Camp Ayanganna, Thomas Lands.

The course is designed to equip Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCO) with the knowledge and skills necessary to function as Unit and Sub-Unit Sergeant Majors, across the full spectrum of military operations.

Commanding Officer Training Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Collin Henry, in his welcome remarks to the students, reminded them of their responsibilities as sergeant majors to the force and the soldiers under their command.

He said that sergeant majors are also responsible and accountable for the development, welfare and improved quality of life of their subordinate and their families, and are also expected to enforce the values and standards of the Defence Force.

Inspector-General, Colonel Kenlloyd Roberts, during his delivery of the feature address, urged the students to grasp all the knowledge presented and tasked them to look for ways in which to apply the principles to their offices and units.

He emphasised that the military depends on sergeant majors for effectiveness and efficiency, as they are the guardians of discipline, drills and regimentation.

The Inspector-General told the students that it was imperative for them to continue to develop their leadership through practical application of the principles being taught.

“Make a personal decision to have a positive impact on leadership at your level… have a firm desire to improve and correct your environment,” he implored.

The SNCO’s will receive training for 12-weeks in the areas of minor staff duties and operational staff work, communication skills studies, management, leadership, problem-solving and logical thinking, current affairs, open country warfare (minor tactics), military law, drills, training, administration, environmental studies, history of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), military ethics and range management familiarisation.