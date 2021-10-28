Lt Col Mark Thomas retires after 32 years’ service

COMMAND at Base Camp Stephenson has changed following the retirement of Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Mark Thomas, who has served as Base Commander for just over a year.

Lt Col Thomas, on Tuesday, handed over the ceremonial colour of the Base to Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Souvenir during a Change of Command Parade held at the Drill Square of the Colonel Ulric Pilgrim Officer Cadet School (CUPOCS).

The occasion also represented a symbolic end to a 32-year career of exemplary service for Lt Col Thomas. Lt Col Thomas, who hails from Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, enlisted in the Guyana Defence Force in 1989 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in December 1990, following his completion of the Standard Officer Course 21.

According to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), over the years, Lt Col Thomas held several appointments in the force including Base Adjutant, Base Camp Stephenson; Transport Officer, Officer Commanding Medical Corp, Base Commander, Base Camp Ayanganna, and at Base Camp Stephenson.

In his farewell remarks, he described his early years as a Platoon Commander as the best years of his career.

“They were spent at New River, where, as a young officer, I learnt to survive in the jungle, explore the various rapids in river and enjoyed the variety of wild meat and delicacies the interior has to offer. We also conducted search and rescue for lost personnel and even planted an entire island as part of our self-sufficiency programme,” Lt Col Thomas recounted.

Reflecting on his service to GDF and Guyana, Lt Col Thomas expressed gratitude to his family, officers and ranks for their encouragement and unwavering support throughout the years.

He also encouraged ranks to embrace all available educational and training opportunities available to them.

“I take this opportunity to encourage you to embrace education and all the training provided by the force to achieve your life goals. This is the best time to be serving in the GDF. There has never been such an effort to educate our ranks, like there is today. Seize the opportunities!” he advised.

He further advised the officers and staff to continue being leaders and good soldiers and always strive for excellence.

“Continue to be an amazing person to society. Share your ideas and experiences with others. Leave a positive legacy for those who are coming behind,” he added.

The Chief-of-Staff, officers and other ranks expressed heartfelt thanks to Lt Col Thomas for his selfless and dedicated service to the GDF and Guyana, and wish him well in his future endeavours.