Miner dies in alleged mining pit collapse

THE body of 49-year old Bertie John Williams of New Amsterdam, Berbice is now held in a Region 8 mortuary after a mining pit allegedly collapsed on him in White Hole Backdam, Potaro, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has said.

The pit collapse occurred on Sunday last just before noon. According to a statement from the police, Williams was employed as a pitman at a mining operation and was working in the pit with other colleagues when the pit caved in.

Although no exact number was provided as to how many persons were in the mining pit at the time, Williams is reported as the only casualty as the others reportedly managed to escape.

The GPF noted an investigation has been launched.