Murder-accused held in quarantine escapes Lusignan prison; Search ongoing

MEMBERS of the Joint Services have launched a manhunt for Kapildeo Gangadin, a double-murder accused, who escaped from the Lusignan Prison Thursday morning, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) has confirmed.

According to the GPS’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Rajiv Bisnauth, the Director of Prisons (ag) Nicklon Elliot confirmed the escape took place around 04:05 hrs after a routine check was conducted.

Gangadin, according to the information provided, was housed in the Quarantine section of the Prison.

From initial investigations, the GPS statement reported, Gangadin had tampered with the housing unit. Upon gaining entry from the housing unit, he ventured to the back of the prison where he used a ‘cloth pole’ to climb the fence.

It is believed he then proceeded into the farms where he climbed the gate and made his escape into the dumpsite.

The GPS reports that a joint patrol was immediately established at the outer perimeter of the prison and a search has been launched to recapture the inmate.

The Prison Service cautioned members of the public that aiding and abetting the escape is a criminal offence. Persons with information on the whereabouts of the escaped inmate are asked to contact the nearest Police station or call 911.