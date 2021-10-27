News Archives
Yawong women get help to start up small projects
Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai, handing over the cheque to the village council (DPI photo)
Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai, handing over the cheque to the village council (DPI photo)

RESIDENTS of Yawong, Region Eight, recently received $1.2M to aid in the construction of a centre that will be used as a base for craft production and as a sewing centre.

Women engaged in sewing will receive further assistance from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs for the establishment of a business.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, during a recent visit to the region, urged residents to ensure the facility is completed on time.
“I want to ask you, you and the people, that when you collect this sum that you will ensure that you complete this building because we have a proposal from a group of women here who have asked us over-time, that they want to do some sewing,” the minister said.

She added that the ministry has been successful in getting a small sum of money to help women in the Yawong settlement to start their own small businesses.

“I want to give them a kickstart in creating a small business for some of the very interested and hard-working women in this settlement,” she said.
She said sewing machines have already been distributed in the village for everyone’s use.

Additionally, a $3.8 million pick-up truck has also been purchased to be used in the village. The minister said the investments must be able to generate an income for maintenance and other purposes.

“The purpose of the funding we gave you is to invest in a business that will bring in money to the council, that should bring in money to cover its maintenance and to bring in extra dollars so the council can have some change in their treasury,” Minister Sukhai said.

(DPI)

Staff Reporter

