News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Grade Six teachers urged to assist all pupils, based on their individual weaknesses
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Education Priya Manickchand (top left) and the MoE’s Dr. Marcel Hutson (top row, second left), other MoE officials and Grade Six teachers during the virtual meeting
Minister of Education Priya Manickchand (top left) and the MoE’s Dr. Marcel Hutson (top row, second left), other MoE officials and Grade Six teachers during the virtual meeting

MINISTER of Education Priya Manickchand has charged Grade Six teachers all across the country to individually assist their pupils in the areas where they are weakest, as they prepare for the 2022 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

Minister Manickchand and several senior Ministry of Education (MoE) officials, including Chief Education Officer Dr. Marcel Hutson, met virtually with the teachers on Monday.

During the meeting, the results of the 2021 NGSA were discussed. The ministry officials and the teachers also looked at ways of improving the performance of pupils writing the 2022 exams, a release from the Ministry of Education said.

“Think of each student, and devise a plan to assist each child, based on their weaknesses. Our aim is to ensure every secondary school child is prepared for secondary school. Please look at your children with a different eye, so that you can prepare your children to enjoy a better life in the future,” Manickchand is quoted as saying in the release.

The teachers were also asked to make a note of the students in their class who need textbooks, so that the items can be sourced and provided.
Manickchand thanked the teachers for the tremendous work that they have done over the past year, and also during the years prior, the statement said.

Monday’s meeting is expected to be the first of several that the minister plans to have with teachers, as the ministry works towards helping to prepare pupils to perform better through collaborative efforts.

The 2022 NGSA has already been set for July 6 and 7. However, the ministry has noted that the dates can change, pending any new development in the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been ongoing since early 2020.

Again, in 2022, the exam papers will be prepared covering topics only up to the Grade Five level, based on a consolidated curriculum.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.