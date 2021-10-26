News Archives
Teen motorcyclist dies in Ogle Railway Embankment accident
Dead: Romeo Edgehill
ROMEO Edgehill, 17, a construction worker of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara was killed on Sunday after a white motorcar, travelling on the Ogle Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara struck him off his motorcycle and then fled the scene.

Police said that Edgehill was riding motorcycle, CH 6584, which was proceeding east along the northern side on the Ogle Railway Embankment Road. The driver of the white motorcar was proceeding in the same direction in front of the motorcyclist.

While the driver of the motorcycle was in the process of overtaking the white motorcar, police said the car suddenly made a right turn south into the Ogle Access Road and, in the process, collided with the rear portion of the motorcycle, causing the driver to lose control and fall onto the road surface.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, received injuries to the head and other parts of the body. The driver of the car then fled the accident scene.

Police said the motorcyclist was picked up in a conscious state with help from public-spirited citizens, placed in an ambulance and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

He was pronounced dead on arrival.
The body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

