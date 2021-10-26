News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Charlestown vendor killed over intimate social media photo
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dead: Carl Cameron
Dead: Carl Cameron

— wanted bulletin issued for suspect

CARL Cameron, 48, a vendor of 33 Lyng Street, Charlestown, Georgetown was stabbed to death on Sunday after the 30-year-old perpetrator accused him of sharing an intimate photograph with his girlfriend online, police said.

Law enforcement officers have since issued a wanted bulletin for the suspect, identified as Kevin Hendricks, of Lyng Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

Police headquarters said that one week prior, the perpetrator accused the victim of sharing a photo on social media with the victim and the suspect’s girlfriend in an intimate position.

Wanted: Kevin Hendricks

Police said that at 18:00hrs on Sunday, Cameron was in front of his yard selling confectioneries when the suspect went up to him with a pointed object, suspected to be an icepick, in his right hand, and dealt the victim five stabs; three to his chest and two to the back.

The victim fell to the ground and the suspect made good his escape.

The victim was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor while receiving medical attention.

The body is currently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting an autopsy as investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Kevin Hendricks is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 672-1390, 227-0968, 226-6978, 225-8196, 911 or the nearest police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.