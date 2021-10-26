Is internet addiction a growing problem?

(BBC) – Cam Adair finally realised that his addiction to video games was out of control when it made him consider ending his life.

“I struggled with it for 10 years,” he says. “I dropped out of high school, never went to college, and pretended to have jobs to deceive my family.

“I eventually wrote a suicide note, and it was on that night that I realised I needed to get help. I’m now 3,860-day-free from my gaming addiction.”

Mr Adair, a 32-year-old Canadian, has gone on to become the founder of Game Quitters, an online support group for people struggling with gaming addiction. It now has more than 75,000 members around the globe.

While technology, and specifically the internet, has helped to keep the world running during the coronavirus lockdowns, he says it has been difficult for people like him.

“The pandemic led to me spending more time than usual watching Twitch [a live streaming service that focuses on people playing computer games], and YouTube,” says Mr Adair.

“Much of that [YouTube] content was game streamers and games too, both of which can be strong triggers to relapse and play. Thankfully I was able to stay away from a relapse, but I know many people in the Game Quitters community who did unfortunately relapse during Covid.”

The US National Library of Medicine now classifies gaming dependency as part of wider internet addiction. It defines this as “excessive or poorly controlled preoccupations, urges or behaviours regarding computer use and internet access that lead to impairment or distress”.