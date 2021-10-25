Suspected arson leaves eight homeless

A 47-year-old man who reportedly set on fire the house he was occupying with three siblings and four others, has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to the act of arson.

The fire has left eight people homeless, including three children.

According to Omataya Lowenfield, a sister of the suspect, she occupied the lower-flat of the Lot 310, Number 51 Village, East Berbice-Corentyne home with her husband and three children, while the suspect and another brother lived upstairs.

She said she was awoken by the smell of smoke.

Lowenfield, a Special Constable attached to the Number 51 Police Station, recalled that the fire started at approximately 02:30hrs on Sunday. She quickly collected her children ages seven, eight and 11 and moved them to safety.

The woman added that as she made her way out and reached to safety, she could not go back to save anything as the fire quickly spread to the entire house.

She was later told that a sibling had set the fire.

“When I reach out to road, my other brother said the suspect set the fire; he said he light the mattress in his room. He spray [it] with gas and light it,” the sister related.

Lowenfield said her brother was released from prison about two years ago and had threatened to burn the house down and even attempted to do so on several occasions.

“When he drink he does say, ‘I gon burn this house down, the only reason I don’t do it is because Omo and her three children.’ This has left me devastated. I’m homeless with my kids and husband. I don’t know where to start from now, I don’t even have a pin,” Omataya said.

She said she and her husband worked hard to enjoy a comfortable life and now are left with nothing. This, she said, is extremely difficult.

The house, a wooden and concrete structure, had six bedrooms and was fully furnished.

Lowenfield estimated her losses in the millions. She is willing to accept any help.

Persons desirous of assisting her family can call 6851547 or 6926549.