News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Future of Guyana-Barbados trade relations looks bright
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill, engaging the Barbados delegation at the Watooka Guest House on Sunday (DPI photo)
Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill, engaging the Barbados delegation at the Watooka Guest House on Sunday (DPI photo)

— Barbados Minister of Transport, Works and Maintenance

PUBLIC Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Sunday, met with the high-level Barbados Housing and Investment Mission team at the Watooka Guest House, Linden, Region 10.

Headed by Barbadian Minister of Transport, Works and Maintenance, Dr. William Duguid, the visiting delegation arrived in Guyana last Friday to seek investment opportunities and strengthen trade relations between the two CARICOM nations.

Dr. Duguid said the fact-finding undertaking has already identified many areas for investment.

“We have done a lot of travelling around from various locations and we are going to see also what is available here from the quarry point of view, [We are] looking for sources for sand and crusher run for our road construction,” the Barbadian minister told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Similarly, he said his country will seek to export cement to Guyana, since it has an effective plant. He said too that Guyana can receive bitumen from Barbados.

“So far, we have seen lots of promises and lots of opportunities for synergies with both nations … the future of Guyana and our trade relations look so bright. I am really happy with how things are going,” Dr. Duguid noted.

The move for the two countries to begin investment relations and development stemmed from bilateral discussion between President, Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali and Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley.

President Ali had initiated talks with Prime Minister Mottley last October in Barbados, during the 15th Session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD 15).

Minister Edghill said that the three-day visit by the Barbadian delegation, shows that CARICOM is working effectively, and that leaders can use their political will to rise above challenges and obstacles for development.

“We have seen that with His Excellency, Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali and Suriname’s President, Chan Santokhi, and now this is a second demonstration of an engagement started between President Ali and Prime Minister Mia Mottley and here we are as Cabinet level ministers exploring and following up on those discussions to ensure that they become reality.

“Whatever we are doing, we want to ensure it benefits all of our people. It must lend to the development of CARICOM, it must strengthen the resolve that we have to make the Caribbean a zone that is free from poverty,” Minister Edghill stated. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.