High-level Barbados team exploring investments in Guyana

–seeking to strengthen collaboration in housing, construction sectors

FOLLOWING a recent visit to Barbados by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, a high-level Barbadian team has returned the favour by coming here to seek investment opportunities, and to strengthen collaborative efforts between the two Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nations.

The visiting delegation is headed by Barbadian Minister of Transport, Works and Maintenance Dr. William Duguid, and will be exploring opportunities in Guyana’s housing and construction sectors, facilitated by discussions with the government and private sector during their three-day stay.

As part of the visit, the Barbados Housing and Investment team met on Saturday with officials from the Ministry of Housing and Water, and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

During a familiarisation session, the Barbadian team was briefed on Guyana’s housing policies, and the functions of the CHPA, and both counterparts shared information on the operations of their respective housing sectors.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal talked about Guyana’s being on the cusp of rapid development, noting that in the first half of 2021, it has already recorded a 25 per cent growth in the construction sector, which is testimony to the work being done in the housing sector.

According to the press release on the visit, Minister Croal promoted partnership between the two nations, and extended an invitation for investment, highlighting that Guyana has huge potential, and is seeking to expand its housing drive.

He also touched briefly on the changes in legislation, such as the Condominium Act, and the strides being made with the ongoing process for the Single Window Processing System, all of which will pave the way for ease of access for investors venturing into business with Guyana.

VERY IMPRESSED

According to the release, Dr. Duguid was impressed by Guyana’s comprehensive housing policies which seek to meet the needs of people from all walks of life, specifically the Mortgage Interest Relief Programme, and the Young Professional Housing initiative.

He committed to working with the local authorities in the housing and construction sectors, and called for more publicity of the investment opportunities within the sectors, as well as for more platforms to exchange skills and knowledge in the construction sector.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues highlighted that the delegation is visiting at an exciting time for Guyana, when economic growth is skyrocketing, and it is being touted as one of the most attractive destinations for investment.

Highlighting that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration allocated close to 10,000 house lots in their first year in office, Minister Rodrigues said it is evidence of the government’s ability to deliver on their promises.

The Barbadian team comprised of Timothy Maynard, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing, Lands and Rural Development; Kelly Hunte, Senior Housing Planner; Ian Gill, General Manager of the National Housing Corporation; and Ian Foster, Chief Technical Officer.

A team from the Barbados Investment and Development Corporation, including Mark Hill, Chief Executive Officer (CEO); Paul Waithe, Manager Bio-economy; Marina Taitt, Director of Quality; and Sharon Walton, Director of Quality Guyana, also forms part of the visiting delegation.

GUIDED TOUR

Following the presentation at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, the Barbados Housing and Investment Mission team was taken on a guided tour of several key housing and infrastructure development sites.

They visited the Cummings Lodge Housing Development Scheme; the Eccles to Mandela Highway access bridge; the Providence Young Professional Housing Development Scheme; the Prospect Low-income Housing Development Scheme; and the Windsor Estate Private Development Scheme.

The tour was facilitated by Ministers Croal and Rodrigues, as well as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Water, Andre Ally; CEO of the CHPA, Sherwyn Greaves; Director of Projects, Omar Narine; and other technical and support staff of both ministries.

While in Barbados for the 15th Session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD 15) earlier in October, President Ali and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, engaged in bilateral discussions, as they sought to strengthen relations between the two nations.

President Ali and Prime Minister Mottley had also discussed several initiatives to advance cooperation and investment in the areas of agriculture and fisheries, oil and gas, mining, forestry, tourism, the hospitality industry, transportation, housing and water resources.