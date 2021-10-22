News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Self-confessed killer appeals life sentence
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

AKEEM Haymer, called ‘Curry’, who had confessed to the 2017 fatal stabbing of 34-year-old Rawle Rodrigues during a robbery at the Route 40 minibus park, has moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge his life sentence.

In his Notice of Appeal, Haymer is arguing that his sentence is severe in all forms and as such, should be set aside.

He and his accomplice, Affiba Yenkana, called ‘Dougla’, were indicted for murder, but they both opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

The duo admitted that on January 20, 2017, at Croal Street, Stabroek, they unlawfully killed Rodrigues during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

In July, Justice Sandil Kissoon, at the Demerara High Court, sentenced both men to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after serving 15 years.

According to reports, on the said date, three men attacked and later stabbed Rodrigues in the chest during a robbery. The men had allegedly trailed him from the Demico Roof Garden, where he was earlier seen consuming alcohol.

A third accused, Wayne Gilbert, who was charged separately, is currently on remand awaiting his trial at the High Court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.