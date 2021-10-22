Self-confessed killer appeals life sentence

AKEEM Haymer, called ‘Curry’, who had confessed to the 2017 fatal stabbing of 34-year-old Rawle Rodrigues during a robbery at the Route 40 minibus park, has moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge his life sentence.

In his Notice of Appeal, Haymer is arguing that his sentence is severe in all forms and as such, should be set aside.

He and his accomplice, Affiba Yenkana, called ‘Dougla’, were indicted for murder, but they both opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

The duo admitted that on January 20, 2017, at Croal Street, Stabroek, they unlawfully killed Rodrigues during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

In July, Justice Sandil Kissoon, at the Demerara High Court, sentenced both men to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after serving 15 years.

According to reports, on the said date, three men attacked and later stabbed Rodrigues in the chest during a robbery. The men had allegedly trailed him from the Demico Roof Garden, where he was earlier seen consuming alcohol.

A third accused, Wayne Gilbert, who was charged separately, is currently on remand awaiting his trial at the High Court.