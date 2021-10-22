‘Ratty’ charged for murder of Kaneville man

PRINCIPAL Magistate Judy Latchman, on Monday, remanded Seon Caesar, called “Ratty” to prison for the murder of Nelson Thomas, also known as “Rambo.”

Caesar, 25, appeared at the Grove/Diamond Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on September 9, 2021, at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Thomas, during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

He was remanded to prison until November 9.

Caesar is the second suspect to be charged in connection with Thomas’ murder. Last month, Leroy Griffith was remanded to prison by Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the same court for the capital offence.

Nelson Thomas, 36, of Fourth Field, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, was stabbed to death during a suspected robbery, several hours after registering his newborn.

Reports are that Thomas and his wife had travelled to Region Four to register their child after working for quite some time in an interior region.

At around 19:00 hours, while at home, Thomas reportedly told his mother that he was going to visit his uncle at Second Street, Kaneville.

It is unclear what happened immediately after Thomas left his house, but a resident of Kaneville told police that at around 21:30 hours, he looked out and saw the miner lying motionless under a shed attached to the eastern side of his house.

The resident subsequently called the police and reported the matter at the Grove Police Station. In his report, he said: “It appears that the deceased was returning home when the suspect(s) attempted to rob him and stabbed him in the process.”

Thomas was escorted to the Diamond Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.