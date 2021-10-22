Vendor charged with breaking market stall, stealing $2M in clothes

A 50-YEAR-OLD coconut vendor was, on Friday, taken before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and charged with breaking into a Kitty Market stall and stealing $2M worth in clothing.

Clifton Dowden called “Grupa” of North Sophia, Georgetown was taken before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Particulars of the charge allege that between September 19-20, 2021, at Bar and Alexander Streets, Kitty, Dowden broke and entered the stall of Persaud, and stole a quantity of clothing valued at $2M.

According to the facts presented by police prosecutor Christopher Morris on September 19, the virtual complainant secured their stall and went home. It is alleged that during the period in question, an off-duty police officer was passing at the Market, which is located nearby a police station.

The officer allegedly saw Dowden operating in a suspicious manner with a bag in his possession, however, when Dowden saw the officer, he made good his escape. Dowden was later arrested and charged with the offense.

Dowden, who was unrepresented, rejected the prosecution’s claims and told the court that he did not commit the crime. He further told the court he was kept in police custody for over two weeks and was badly beaten by police ranks.

However, when the Magistrate instructed her police orderlies to search Dowden for bruises, no marks of violence were found on him.

As such, the Magistrate granted Dowden $100,000 bail and ordered him to return to court on December 27.