Thompson-Herah confirms departure from MVP Track Club

THE fastest woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah, has now confirmed her departure from MVP Track Club and has revealed that she is yet to assemble her team for the 2021/2022 track season that includes the World Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon next summer.

Following an outstanding season in which she won three gold medals at the Olympics and created history by becoming the first woman to win 100m and 200m titles at consecutive Olympic Games (2016, 2021), news emerged that Thompson-Herah and MVP coach Stephen Francis were going their separate ways.

However, Thompson-Herah rubbished those reports while speaking to Michael Holley and Michael Smith on the NBC Sports talk show Brother from Another in September.

“Persons probably hear something and never hear it properly and put it out there for the world to see. I am the fastest woman alive so they are going to create some sort of news to distract the world; so it’s rumours of course,” she said.

However, on Monday night, hours after she was conferred with the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) by the Jamaican government, the woman who ran 10.54 on August 21, the fastest time run by a woman in more than 30 years, Thompson-Herah came clean.

“While pre-season training has already commenced for Elaine Thompson-Herah, she is still in the process of finalising her training arrangements for the 2022 season,” a statement from her handlers stated.

The double Olympic champion is considering all options available concerning her team, the statement continued.

“In light of an abundance of requests from my fans and concerned Jamaicans, I want to assure everyone that I have begun my training independently and will continue to do so while I finalise all aspects of my team for the coming season,” the athlete is quoted.

“I want to thank everyone for the support and to express appreciation to those who have reached out in concern. I remain committed to representing my country and to lead with courage and grace as I am aware that I inspire young women across the world who have dreams and who dare to see those dreams come to pass.” (Sportsmax)