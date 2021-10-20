News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Dinanath Ramnarine joins cricket board election race
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Former WIPA president Dinanath Ramnarine
Former WIPA president Dinanath Ramnarine

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) election race is heating up as former West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) president Dinanath Ramnarine has joined the chase for first vice-president.

The TTCB unveiled the final list of nominees on Monday which sees 19 persons bid for 11 positions, including five on the executive.

Ramnarine joins Shareeda Mohammed in the quest for first vice-president. The pair will have their work cut out, however, as incumbent Arjoon Ramlal also seeks re-election at the October 30 TTCB election.

Additionally, Secondary Schools’ Cricket League president Surujdath Mahabir is also challenging long-standing TTCB president Azim Bassarath for his position at the helm of national cricket.

The role of the second vice-president is being contested by just one person while the positions for the third vice-president, general secretary and treasurer are all being targetted by two persons each.

And finally, seven members seek to secure votes to executive member posts on the TTCB.

All nominations were received by the TTCB last Thursday and Friday at the National Cricket Centre in Couva.

According to a statement by the cricket board on Monday, “There were no incidents during the nomination process.” (TT Newsday)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.