Dinanath Ramnarine joins cricket board election race

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) election race is heating up as former West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) president Dinanath Ramnarine has joined the chase for first vice-president.

The TTCB unveiled the final list of nominees on Monday which sees 19 persons bid for 11 positions, including five on the executive.

Ramnarine joins Shareeda Mohammed in the quest for first vice-president. The pair will have their work cut out, however, as incumbent Arjoon Ramlal also seeks re-election at the October 30 TTCB election.

Additionally, Secondary Schools’ Cricket League president Surujdath Mahabir is also challenging long-standing TTCB president Azim Bassarath for his position at the helm of national cricket.

The role of the second vice-president is being contested by just one person while the positions for the third vice-president, general secretary and treasurer are all being targetted by two persons each.

And finally, seven members seek to secure votes to executive member posts on the TTCB.

All nominations were received by the TTCB last Thursday and Friday at the National Cricket Centre in Couva.

According to a statement by the cricket board on Monday, “There were no incidents during the nomination process.” (TT Newsday)