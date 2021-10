Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, who was on a recent three-day visit to Ghana, met with President of that African nation, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Amongst other objectives of the Vice-President and his delegation being in Ghana were to learn about the country’s experiences in the oil-and-gas sector, with particular reference to local content and participation, and general best practices in the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbon finds