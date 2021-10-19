Scenes from President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s arrival in Dubai

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has arrived in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates for the Dubai 2020 Expo.

Shortly after arriving, the President met representatives of the Ministries of Presidential Affairs and Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates.

The Guyanese Head of State is expected to deliver an address at the Guyana National Day event which will be held at the Guyana Pavilion today. He will also participate in a number of other engagements during the visit.

President Ali is accompanied by First Lady Arya Ali; Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibilities for Finance Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond; Minister of Culture Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jr., and other officials (Office of the President)