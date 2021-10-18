Motorcyclist dies in High Street crash

A 48-year-old motorcyclist, Eon Howard, of ‘B’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown, died just after midnight on Saturday after he lost control of his motorcycle along High Street, Werk-En-Rust, Georgetown and ended up in a concreate drain.

Police reported that Howard was proceeding south on High Street on his motorcycle bearing registration number, CK7303, at a fast rate of speed when he lost control and ended up in a concrete drain located on the eastern side of the said road.

As a result, he was pinned by the said motorcycle but was assisted out of the drain by public-spirited citizens. Howard was examined and pronounced dead at the accident scene by a doctor attached to the Emergency Medical Service Unit.

The body of the motorcyclist was then taken to Memorial Funeral Home where it is awaiting a post-mortem.