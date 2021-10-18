News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Motorcyclist dies in High Street crash
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The motorcycle bearing registration number CK7303
The motorcycle bearing registration number CK7303

A 48-year-old motorcyclist, Eon Howard, of ‘B’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown, died just after midnight on Saturday after he lost control of his motorcycle along High Street, Werk-En-Rust, Georgetown and ended up in a concreate drain.

Police reported that Howard was proceeding south on High Street on his motorcycle bearing registration number, CK7303, at a fast rate of speed when he lost control and ended up in a concrete drain located on the eastern side of the said road.

As a result, he was pinned by the said motorcycle but was assisted out of the drain by public-spirited citizens. Howard was examined and pronounced dead at the accident scene by a doctor attached to the Emergency Medical Service Unit.

The body of the motorcyclist was then taken to Memorial Funeral Home where it is awaiting a post-mortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.