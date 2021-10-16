News Archives
Young Strathspey businessman killed in robbery, perpetrator arrested
DEAD: Ganesh Persaud
DEAD: Ganesh Persaud

A 21-year-old businessman was on Friday killed during a robbery at Lot 98, Strathspey, East Coast Demerara, but quick work by the police has resulted in the capture of the perpetrator.

ARRESTED: Kapel Deo Gangadin

The perpetrator has been identified as Kapel Deo Gangadin, 24, of Annandale, East Coast Demerara.

Reports indicate that Persaud was inside his family’s Hardware Store when he was confronted by the suspect, who attempted to rob him.
In the process, the perpetrator dealt Persaud a stab to the neck, causing him to bleed profusely. The suspect then relieved the victim of his gold jewellery and a quantity of cash, and made good his escape.

The gold chain recovered by police

Persaud, however, managed to exit the business place where he was assisted by several persons and taken to the Balwant Singh Hospital, where he died while receiving medical attention.

However, police on mobile patrol later arrested the suspect with the stolen jewellery. He was taken into police custody, where he admitted committing the offence.

