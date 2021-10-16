Autopsy: Mahdia businesswoman beaten, choked to death

BUSINESSWOMAN Denise Vieira, 47, who was, on Wednesday, found dead in her home at Pepper Hill, Mahdia, Region Eight, was choked and beaten to death.

According to an autopsy done on Thursday, the cause of death was given as asphyxiation due to compression injuries to the neck, which is consistent with choking, compounded by blunt trauma to the head and face.

Police have held her reputed husband, who is a 33-year-old pork knocker. He is currently a suspect in the murder investigation.

Reports indicate that Vieira resided in a flat concrete structure and operated a small grocery shop in the said building, while the suspect resides in the said yard in a wooden structure.

Information received states that the suspect and the businesswoman shared a relationship for the past eight years and due to an ongoing domestic dispute between them for some months, she decided to build the concrete structure and live by her herself about three months ago.

Further information received from her neighbour revealed that on Wednesday, at about 13:15 hours, the neighbour was at home when she overheard the businesswoman saying loudly, “Get out my (expletive) place, leff me alone.”

Reports indicate that around 13:30 hours, the suspect left his house and proceeded next door and was socialising with some friends when at about 13:45 hours, a customer visited the businesswoman’s shop to purchase some items but she was not seen and did not respond to calls.

This was communicated to the suspect who went over and was seen making checks around the yard and in her shop.

The suspect then proceeded into his house via the back door and indicated to the customer that he discovered the businesswoman on the kitchen floor motionless and appeared to be dead. Blood was oozing from her mouth, nose and face.

He attempted to revive her by shaking her but she was unresponsive and he put her to lie on her back. A report was then made to the police by neighbours.

The suspect was contacted, told of the allegation and cautioned, but he denied involvement in the woman’s death. He was arrested and placed into custody as investigations continue.