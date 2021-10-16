News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Autopsy: Mahdia businesswoman beaten, choked to death
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dead: Denise Vieira
Dead: Denise Vieira

BUSINESSWOMAN Denise Vieira, 47, who was, on Wednesday, found dead in her home at Pepper Hill, Mahdia, Region Eight, was choked and beaten to death.

According to an autopsy done on Thursday, the cause of death was given as asphyxiation due to compression injuries to the neck, which is consistent with choking, compounded by blunt trauma to the head and face.

Police have held her reputed husband, who is a 33-year-old pork knocker. He is currently a suspect in the murder investigation.

Reports indicate that Vieira resided in a flat concrete structure and operated a small grocery shop in the said building, while the suspect resides in the said yard in a wooden structure.

Information received states that the suspect and the businesswoman shared a relationship for the past eight years and due to an ongoing domestic dispute between them for some months, she decided to build the concrete structure and live by her herself about three months ago.

Further information received from her neighbour revealed that on Wednesday, at about 13:15 hours, the neighbour was at home when she overheard the businesswoman saying loudly, “Get out my (expletive) place, leff me alone.”

Reports indicate that around 13:30 hours, the suspect left his house and proceeded next door and was socialising with some friends when at about 13:45 hours, a customer visited the businesswoman’s shop to purchase some items but she was not seen and did not respond to calls.

This was communicated to the suspect who went over and was seen making checks around the yard and in her shop.

The suspect then proceeded into his house via the back door and indicated to the customer that he discovered the businesswoman on the kitchen floor motionless and appeared to be dead. Blood was oozing from her mouth, nose and face.

He attempted to revive her by shaking her but she was unresponsive and he put her to lie on her back. A report was then made to the police by neighbours.

The suspect was contacted, told of the allegation and cautioned, but he denied involvement in the woman’s death. He was arrested and placed into custody as investigations continue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.