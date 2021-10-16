News Archives
Wanted man ‘Ratty’ surrenders to police with lawyer
Seon Caesar, 25, called “Ratty”
SEON Caesar, 25, called “Ratty”, who was wanted by police for questioning in relation to the murder of Nelson Thomas, also known as “Rambo” on September 9, 2021 at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, on Friday, surrendered to police in the company of his lawyer.

On October 12, a wanted bulletin was issued for Caesar, who is suspected to have murdered Thomas.
Nelson Thomas, 36, of Fourth Field, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, was stabbed to death during a suspected robbery on September 9, just hours after registering his newborn.

Dead: Nelson Thomas

Reports are that Thomas and his wife had travelled to Region Four to register their newborn after working for quite some time in an interior region.

At around 19:00 hours, while at home, Thomas reportedly told his mother that he was going to visit his uncle at Second Street, Kaneville.

It is unclear what happened immediately after Thomas left his house, but a resident of Kaneville told police that after being alerted at around 21:30 hours, he left, looked out and saw the miner lying motionless under a shed attached to the eastern side of his house.

The resident subsequently called the police and reported the matter at the Grove Police Station.

In his report, he said: “It appears that the deceased was returning home when the suspect(s) attempted to rob him and stabbed him in the process.”
Thomas was escorted to the Diamond Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Staff Reporter

