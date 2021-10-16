ASL employee dies after hit by plane’s propeller

A RECENTLY employed Air Services Limited (ASL) porter/cargo handler of Kamarang Landing, Upper Mazaruni was on Friday chopped several times about his body by a plane’s propeller, and subsequently died at the Kamarang Airstrip.

The dead man has been identified as 29-year-old Venezuelan, Nigel Rodrigues.

Reports indicate that the man was imbibing at the Kamarang Landing when Caravan 8R GFA, piloted by a 55-year-old male pilot, landed at the airstrip, and before the pilot could properly shut off the engine, the victim walked in front of the plane’s propeller, which chopped him severely about his body, causing his internal organs to protrude.

A doctor who visited the scene pronounced the victim dead. The body was subsequently escorted to the Kamarang Hospital Mortuary to await post-mortem.