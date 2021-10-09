Retired St Rose’s HM honoured for her 24 years of service

THERE were glowing tributes and some tears, when St Rose’s High School paid homage to its retired Principal, Paula Hamilton, at a small ceremony held in her honour at Parc Rayne, Houston, East Bank Demerara, on Thursday.

Hamilton, who retired in August 2021, had served 24 years at the school.

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson, and other Ministry of Education officials were among those who attended the event. Also present were several past students, the current Principal (ag) Rayon Tobin, past and present members of the Board of Governors, teachers, family members and friends. Several USA and Canada Alumni Association members attended virtually via Zoom.

In a statement, the Board of Governors described Hamilton as a “tough act to follow” given the immense work she had done at the school and the indelible mark she has left.

“She attained that 100 per cent matriculation rate almost every year and fell below 98 per cent only on one occasion during her tenure. This impressive achievement of having all graduating students achieve at least five subjects was further topped by notable top performers both in Guyana and the Caribbean at external examinations,” the statement said.

It was noted that Hamilton stands as an exemplar illustration and her record should be emulated by others.

“This is a huge legacy which Mrs Paula Hamilton has created during her tenure at St Rose’s High School and for our country at large,” the statement said.

A University of Guyana (UG) graduate with a Science Degree in Biology/Chemistry, Hamilton also acquired her master’s degree in 2012, which helped to equip her in preparation for the headmistress position which she attained in 2014 and served with distinction.

Thursday’s event included several cultural items such as a performance by 2008 graduate and local songstress, Jackie Jaxx.

The programme was chaired by well-known cultural and broadcast personality, Russel Lancaster, who himself is a St Rose’s alumnus.