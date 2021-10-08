GUYOIL contributes $1M to GTT’s ‘Pinktober’ initiative

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph company (GTT) has received a contribution of $1 million from the Guyana Oil company (GUYOIL) for its annual ‘Pinktober’ cancer awareness initiative.

According to GTT, the funds received from GUYOIL will go towards providing support to patients for cancer treatment and care.

GTT’s Chief Operations Officer of Business Solutions, Orson Ferguson, who received the sponsorship cheque during a small Pinktober launch at the National Park, said that the company is grateful for the support from the oil company.

“Over the years, GUYOIL has supported our Pinktober initiative, even in the pandemic; their commitment has remained steadfast, and we are truly grateful for their continued support,” Ferguson said.

He added: “Their unwavering support continues to positively impact on cancer treatment and awareness in Guyana and we look forward to strengthening our community with this kind of support as we rise together.”

Commenting on the sponsorship, Acting General Manager at GUYOIL, Molly Hassan, said the company remains dedicated to raising cancer awareness in Guyana and facilitating access to treatment and care.

“We believe it takes a united effort to touch the lives of many persons in Guyana; so, whether it’s cancer victims, survivors or those who take care of them, their families and friends – our aim is to facilitate awareness and aid in providing the necessary treatment and care needed for all in Guyana,” Hassan said.

On October 1, GTT launched its annual Pinktober event during a small ceremony and ribbon-cutting launch in the National Park. The company has mounted a “Wall of Hope” and outfitted the park with Pinktober messages as part of this year’s event.

GTT has also sourced a number of new Pinktober items ranging from Polo t-shirts, crop tops, caps and fitness trackers among other items to raise funds.

Items could be purchased at any GTT retail stores, mmg+ agents with updated mmg+ code – m20336 or Pinktober partners at affordable prices.