News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GUYOIL contributes $1M to GTT’s ‘Pinktober’ initiative
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Marketing Executive at GUYOIL, Mowshani Lekraj, hands over a replica of the $1M Pinktober cheque to GTT’s Chief Operations Officer, Orson Ferguson
Marketing Executive at GUYOIL, Mowshani Lekraj, hands over a replica of the $1M Pinktober cheque to GTT’s Chief Operations Officer, Orson Ferguson

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph company (GTT) has received a contribution of $1 million from the Guyana Oil company (GUYOIL) for its annual ‘Pinktober’ cancer awareness initiative.

According to GTT, the funds received from GUYOIL will go towards providing support to patients for cancer treatment and care.
GTT’s Chief Operations Officer of Business Solutions, Orson Ferguson, who received the sponsorship cheque during a small Pinktober launch at the National Park, said that the company is grateful for the support from the oil company.

“Over the years, GUYOIL has supported our Pinktober initiative, even in the pandemic; their commitment has remained steadfast, and we are truly grateful for their continued support,” Ferguson said.

He added: “Their unwavering support continues to positively impact on cancer treatment and awareness in Guyana and we look forward to strengthening our community with this kind of support as we rise together.”

Commenting on the sponsorship, Acting General Manager at GUYOIL, Molly Hassan, said the company remains dedicated to raising cancer awareness in Guyana and facilitating access to treatment and care.

“We believe it takes a united effort to touch the lives of many persons in Guyana; so, whether it’s cancer victims, survivors or those who take care of them, their families and friends – our aim is to facilitate awareness and aid in providing the necessary treatment and care needed for all in Guyana,” Hassan said.

On October 1, GTT launched its annual Pinktober event during a small ceremony and ribbon-cutting launch in the National Park. The company has mounted a “Wall of Hope” and outfitted the park with Pinktober messages as part of this year’s event.

GTT has also sourced a number of new Pinktober items ranging from Polo t-shirts, crop tops, caps and fitness trackers among other items to raise funds.

Items could be purchased at any GTT retail stores, mmg+ agents with updated mmg+ code – m20336 or Pinktober partners at affordable prices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.