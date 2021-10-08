News Archives
CIOG lauds financial aid given severed sugar workers
CIOG

THE Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) has issued a statement applauding the Government of Guyana for its initiative to distribute $250,000 to each of the sugar workers who lost their jobs during the abrupt closure of four sugar estates in 2017.

“This assistance will undoubtedly alleviate the sufferings of the seven thousand sugar workers and their families,” CIOG indicated.

The religious body also commended the Dr. Irfaan Ali-led government for its decision to reopen three of the four closed estates. The reopening, CIOG reasoned, will have a positive impact on not only the lives of sugar workers, but also the communities in which they live.

“CIOG congratulates the government for displaying their caring attitude, and consistency in delivering on their promises to this nation.”

The Islamic organisation also expressed trust that the severed workers will utilise the grants wisely, and for the benefit of their families.
“God Bless Our Government and Guyanese people,” CIOG concluded.

