Vaccinated Moruca teen died from serious pre-existing condition

INVESTIGATIONS into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy of Moruca, Region One (Barima-Waini), have revealed that the teen, who died about 90 minutes after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on October 4, suffered a cerebral haemorrhage.

According to a release from the Ministry of Health (MoH), a high-level team of health officials was dispatched to the region to investigate the circumstances surrounding the teen’s death.

As part of the investigation, a post-mortem examination was conducted on October 5 by a medical team led by Guyana’s Senior Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh. Also, among the members of the team were Pathologist, Dr. Nancy Sitchao and Government Medical Officer, Dr. Swarasite Persuad-Etwaria.

The Moruca teen’s cause of death was determined following a post-mortem examination in the presence of his family.

Based on the findings of the post-mortem examination, the child died as a result of a pre-existing condition identified as a cerebral aneurysm which led to a cerebral haemorrhage. It was explained that the child suffered uncontrolled bleeding in the brain after the cerebral aneurysm ruptured.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, a cerebral aneurysm (also known as a brain aneurysm) is a weak or thin spot on an artery in the brain that balloons or bulges out and fills with blood.

The institute explained that a ruptured aneurysm could result in serious health problems such as hemorrhagic stroke, brain damage, coma, and even death.

The Health Ministry, in its release, did not disclose further details on the PME, however, it was noted that the vaccination site on the body of the deceased was not identifiable. There was also no scarring nor haematoma.

While expressing readiness to support the family and community of Kamwatta, the Health Ministry also expressed profound condolences to the family of the young teen on behalf of the subject minister, Dr Frank Anthony, and other staff of the ministry in Georgetown and Region One.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and we pray they have the strength to cope with the loss of a loved one,” the Health Ministry related.