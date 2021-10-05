Significant headway made since liberalisation of telecoms sector

SIGNIFICANT headway which ultimately benefits consumers has been made since liberalisation of the telecommunications sector just one year ago when within two months of assuming office the government issued such Commencement Orders.

The Commencement Orders brought fully into force the Telecommunications Act 2016 (the “Act”) and the Public Utilities Commission Act 2016. The move was described as historic as it aligned Guyana’s telecommunications regime to those found in other countries the world over, including most Caribbean countries.

The ground-breaking decision immediately opened up massive business opportunities by welcoming new entrants in information and communications technology (ICT) and ICT-enabled businesses to operate locally.

“Not only does this decision make Guyana a more attractive business destination, but it places our country on global standards with regard to Information and Communications Technology (ICT) operations,” acting President Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips said as the country marks the first anniversary of liberalisation of the sector.

The acting President, who exercises responsibility over the telecommunications sector, anticipates a proliferation of added Telecommunications Operators, Internet Service Providers, Data Centres, Call Centres and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) operations, soon operating out of Guyana.

“Our government has seen the far-reaching and long-term benefits of liberalisation as it deters the monopolisation of telecommunications services by any one entity, increasing access to telecommunications networks and bringing a wider and more affordable list of options for our citizens,” he said in his anniversary message.

The effects of the liberalisation went into force within 24 hours of the Commencement Orders being signed, with Mr Phillips handing over operational licences and accompanying documents to three service providers within the telecommunications sector, declaring the sector liberalised and opened for investment.

Further, seven accompanying Telecommunications Regulations, namely Licensing and Frequency Authorisation; Spectrum Management; Universal Access and Universal Services; Interconnection and Access; Pricing; Consumer Protection; and, Competition became effective on October 23, 2020.

EXPANSION

As a consequence of the accompanying regulations, competition was increased within the sector and modern services, such as 4G networks, are being extended to previously underserved areas, such as the Essequibo Coast.

“Competition is driving innovation as companies move to improve service and keep/acquire customers. Operators are investing in networks to provide modern and up-to-date services to Guyanese in order to win and retain customers,” the acting President said.

In addition to all operators moving to roll out 4G, 4.5G and 5G networks, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) recently moved their data plan expiry rollover window from one hour to 24hrs, which is a direct response to the prospect of more choices in the market.

‘Double your data plans’ are also being offered by Digicel, whereby customers get more data for the same price and whole prices for Internet bandwidth are being reduced, as well as consumer prices.

Further, the new submarine cable to be landed by U-Mobile (Cellular) Inc. is expected to lead to more competition for international data and International Long Distance service, thus resulting in reduction of prices, especially for high-speed Internet.

MUCH MORE TO BE DONE

“Beyond this journey, much more work has to be done. Our government recognises that liberalisation must come with complementary work in capacity- building of the regulatory entities,” the Prime Minister said and noted that the government is committed to working on strengthening the Telecommunications Agency in preparation for regulating in a liberalised environment.

He noted that the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has also done much work to

prepare for the expected influx of opportunities that will transform the telecommunications sector; one such achievement was the establishment of an internal monitoring unit.

In the near future, the PUC will be working on strict adherence to the provisions of the Telecommunications Act No. 18 of 2016. Especially in the areas of monitoring the competition in the market by creating modules on monitoring and reporting of anti-competitive behaviour and reviewing the interconnection agreements between the operators, as well as the commission’s existing sanctions policy and enforcement policy.

They will also be examining existing Quality of Service (QoS) and making recommendations for reform; launching online surveys on QoS issues; conducting public consultation on expectations of liberalisation and continuing to process consumers’ complaints.

“Our government’s intent is to provide for an open, liberalised and competitive sector that is attractive to new entrants with the expectation that this will result in greater choices, a better quality of service and lower prices for consumers,” the Prime Minister said.

He explained that the journey has just begun and the government is optimistic with regard to the future.

“Moreover, this development goes hand in hand with other transformative changes that are occurring in our country in oil and gas. All eyes are on Guyana and we must ensure that we make our country ready for the prosperous future that lies ahead,” he said.

The Telecommunications Act 2016 was first laid by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government in the ninth Parliament in August 2011, and laid again in the 10th Parliament in 2012, after extensive consultations with both the public and operators.