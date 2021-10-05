Guyana capturing global attention at hallmark Dubai Expo 2020

The Guyana Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has seen scores of people from across the globe showing their interest in the vast array of opportunities Guyana holds for investment.

The stunning Dubai South site is home to 192 pavilions and features up to 60 live events each day and 200 food and beverage outlets to fuel visitors during their journey around the world in one place.

Guyana Day is scheduled for October 19. It is expected that the President and Cabinet members, along with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GO-Invest will be in attendance at this event

(DPI)