$250,000 each for severed sugar workers
page2

Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo (inset) on Monday announced that sugar workers who lost their jobs when the A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration closed several sugar estates will each receive $250,000 from the government.

The vast majority of the 7,500 severed sugar workers suffered tremendous hardship following the decision by the Coalition Government which placed them on the breadline.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government since assuming power just over a year ago has been making good on its promise to reopen all the closed estates with the exception of the Wales Estate, which has been deemed inoperable.

Hundreds of sacked sugar workers have been employed thus far. In addition to the latest announcement by the Vice-President during his meeting with the sugar workers as captured in this photograph, the government has provided a COVID-19 grant to households; education cash grants to parents; a one-off $25,000 for pensioners and flood relief to farmers and households during their first year in office

(Photo credit: Vice-President Facebook page)

Staff Reporter

