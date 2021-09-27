Eight more die from COVID-19

–241 new cases, 31 in ICU

THE Ministry of Health has reported that eight people who were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus died while receiving treatment at a government medical institution.

Of the new deaths, seven were unvaccinated and one was fully vaccinated. The latest fatalities take the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 762 since March 2020.

The latest fatalities include three females from Region Four (Demerara – Mahaica) – two of whom were unvaccinated, ages 60 and 78, and one who was fully vaccinated, age 73, along with two males, ages 53 and 57, and one female, age 74, from Region 10 (Upper Demerara – Upper Berbice); one male, age 56, from Region Two (Pomeroon – Supenaam) and one male, age 42, from Region Five (Mahaica – Berbice), all of whom were unvaccinated.

In addition to the death toll, the number of new cases of persons who tested positive for the virus continues to increase as well, with an additional 241 new cases detected from some 1,724 tests conducted within the 24-hour period.

With the new cases, the country’s overall number of confirmed cases stands at 31,148. The bulk of new cases was recorded in Region Four, which saw 136 people testing positive.

Region One (Barima – Waini) recorded seven new cases; Region Two recorded 17; Region Three (Essequibo Islands – West Demerara), 25 new cases; Region Five, 21 new cases; Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), two new cases; Region Seven (Cuyuni – Mazaruni), one new case; Region Eight (Potaro – Siparuni), four new cases; Region Nine (Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo), 21 new cases and Region 10, recorded seven cases.

There are 31 people in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital; 166 are in institutional isolation; 3,919 are in home isolation and there are nine people in institutional quarantine.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which are in effect until September 30, 2021.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit us at www.health.gov.gy