Five more unvaccinated people die from COVID-19

THE Ministry of Health has reported that five more people who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and were unvaccinated died on September 24, 2021, while receiving treatment at a government medical institution.

The latest fatalities are a 43-year-old female from Region Three (Essequibo Islands – West Demerara); two females, ages 70 and 70, from Region Four (Demerara – Mahaica); a male, age 68 from Region 10 (Upper Demerara – Upper Berbice) and a female, age 77, from Region Five (Mahaica – Berbice).

The country’s COVID-19 death toll continues on an upward trajectory as Guyana registered the latest deaths taking the death toll to 754 since the virus was first detected in the country in March 2020.

In addition to the death toll, the number of new cases of persons who were tested positive for the virus continues to increase as well, with an additional 211 from some 1,805 tests conducted within the 24-hour period.

With the new, confirmed cases, the country’s overall number of confirmed cases stands at 30,907. The bulk of new cases was recorded in Region Four (Demerara – Mahaica), which saw 89 people testing positive.

Region One (Barima – Waini) recorded 16 new cases; Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) recorded 23; Region Three, 43 new cases; Region Five, 17 new cases; Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Five new cases; Region Seven (Cuyuni – Mazaruni), four new cases; Region Nine (Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo) and Region 10, recorded 7 cases, respectively.

At the end of Friday last, 35 persons were in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital; 180 were in institutional isolation; 3,692 were in home isolation and there were three persons in institutional quarantine.

