CXC, NGSA results to be released on Oct 14, 15

THE Ministry of Education has announced that the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has chosen Guyana as the host country to ‘release’ this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certification (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) results on October 14, 2021.

These results will be available to candidates on the CXC’s online portal from October 15, 2021.

The council’s representatives and Ministry of Education officials will preside over this ceremony, during which Guyana’s Minister of Education is scheduled to deliver the feature address.

The ministry noted that CSEC and CAPE were written during the period of June -July of this year. The examinations were written later this year due to the effects, consequences, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Caribbean and the world.

Meanwhile, the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) was also affected by the pandemic and was written on August 4-5 of this year. Since 2016, CXC was contracted by the Government of Guyana to develop, administer, and mark this examination/assessment annually.

This year, to further advance the transparency and integrity of the examination/assessment, CXC’s responsibilities were extended and increased to include verification of raw scores as well as the conduct and management of all reviews or appeals after the results are published and further to present the data and analysis of each year’s assessment.

The Ministry of Education has been informed by CXC that the raw scores will be ready and will be sent from Barbados to Guyana by Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after which the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) will standardise the scores and offer placements according to the scores and print results slips.

The Ministry of Education is happy to announce that, in collaboration with CXC, they will be announcing and releasing the results by October 15, 2021.

In addition, from this year NGSA candidates will NOT be penalised with their raw scores because they were older than 12 years six months at the end of March of the year the examination was written; the standardised scores per subject will be rounded up to the nearest whole number and the TOTAL score will be given as a decimal number, thereby offering candidates more fairness.

The ministry encouraged this year’s NGSA, CSEC and CAPE candidates to return all textbooks and resource materials to their respective schools. Failure to do so may result in their not being able to access results.