President Ali wants impartial probe into killing of Essequibo businessman

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has insisted that there must be an impartial investigation into the killing of 29-year-old businessman, Orin Boston, who was shot by a rank of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) during an anti-crime operation executed at his Dartmouth, Essequibo home.

“The police would have to act professionally,” President Ali insisted.

The Head of State told reporters during a virtual press conference on Friday, that when he gets back from his United Nations engagements in New York, he intends to receive a full update on the status of the case, which is being dealt with by the police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

“On my return, this is one of the matters that will be priority on the agenda,” Dr. Ali said, noting that he wishes to meet not only Boston’s bereaved family, but also members of the community.

Boston, a father of two, was also laid to rest on Friday. Asked to comment on the fact that Boston’s family is seeking an independent investigation into the shooting, President Ali insisted that the police be given a chance to conduct and complete their investigation.

“Sometimes we move quickly to cast judgement or condemn the operations of the police, but let us see what comes out of the investigation,” Dr. Ali urged.

The file on the incident has also been submitted to the Police Complaints Authority for further review.

Questioned further on the incident, and the fact that it is being used by sections of the Opposition to peddle the narrative of “extrajudicial killing under the People’s Progressive Party government”, President Ali said that the claims are all baseless, and have been rubbished many years ago in an investigative article published in Stabroek News, a privately-owned daily.