$285M dormitory to be constructed at Kato Secondary School

–over 300 students to benefit

OVER 300 students attending the Kato Secondary School in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) will benefit from a $285 million dormitory, which will soon be constructed at the school.

The contract for this project was signed on Friday by Manager of Reiaz Akbar General Construction Services, Reiaz Akbar, and Region Eight’s Regional Executive Officer, Peter Ramotar.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, who was present at the signing, said he expects the contractor to complete the project on time.

“It is our expectation that the project will be completed on time. The Kato Secondary School had some issues before… we would not like to negotiate beyond the contracted completion period,” Dharamlall said.

The dormitory currently being utilised by the school is accommodating approximately 250 students. And the minister said that the project is one of government’s commitments to enhancing education across Guyana.

“It is part of the wider commitment of our government to enhance education services within our regions and in our Pakaraimas. It is one of the most difficult areas of our country to work in,” Minister Dharamlall said.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, urged the contractor to employ persons from within the community so that capital will remain in the region.

“From the government and ministry level, expect that employment, some percentage of employment is done within the community, so funds can stay within there, to enhance the lives of people… that is something we have been encouraging contractors to do,” the minister said.

The project is among the largest being undertaken by the government in Region Eight. Another $120 million is also being expended on road works across the region.

(DPI)