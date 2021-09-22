President Ali discusses areas of cooperation with world leaders, IDB

WHILE in the United States attending the 76th United Nations’ General Assembly, President Dr. Irfaan Ali also used his time to host one-on-one engagements with other world leaders and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), on Tuesday. President Ali held bilateral discussions with his Austrian counterpart, President Alexander Van der Bellen.

At the meeting, which took place at the Austrian Cultural Forum in New York City, both presidents agreed to further bilateral cooperation between their respective nations.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and Guyana’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mrs. Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett were also present at that engagement.

Dr. Ali also met with President of the Republic of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu. The meeting, which took place at the office of the Permanent Mission to Guyana in New York, was aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations

The Guyanese Head of State also led a high-level delegation which met with IDB President, Mauricio Claver-Carone and his team

The brief meeting was also held at the office of the Permanent Mission to Guyana in New York, and saw President Ali updating the IDB Head on Guyana’s development plans, and the importance of the IDB as a development partner.

The Head of State was joined by Vice- President Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett; and Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud