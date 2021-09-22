News Archives
Cop, alleged bandit shot during arrest at Leopold Street
robbery

A POLICEMAN and a robbery suspect were both shot to the left leg shortly after ranks responded to an armed robbery report at Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust on Tuesday morning.

Investigations revealed that a party of policemen responded to an alleged robbery under arms committed on a 68-year-old man at around 10:00hrs.

The elderly man was robbed of one artificial gold hand band, and one gold chain by two identifiable men armed with a handgun.

In the process of arresting the suspects, aged 20 and 24, a scuffle ensued between them and one of the policemen.

“One of the suspects held on to the policeman’s firearm, trying to disarm him. The firearm dislodged, and the policeman was shot in his left thigh, and one of the suspects also received a gunshot wound to his left thigh. Both injured persons were escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), and are presently receiving medical attention, while the other is in custody,” police noted in a statement.

Investigations are in progress.

Staff Reporter

