New Mandela-Eccles Highway 45 per cent completed

–Minister Croal says project on course for year-end completion

MINISTER of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, has said that the much-needed Mandela-Eccles four-lane highway is 45 per cent completed, and on course to completion by the end of this year.

Minister Croal, on Tuesday, told the Guyana Chronicle that works on bridges and other critical infrastructure are almost completed.

And despite inconveniences caused by inclement weather during the months of May, June and July, contractors were able to stay on par with their schedule.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal underscored that the construction of the highway shows growth within the ministry, since it is a new area under its work programme.

“This is also part of what we’re doing… in creating networks and in developing housing schemes. You must have the access and that is the main access, hence we are at this part,” he said in a previous report.

Minister Croal had said that persons travelling from other parts of the East Bank Demerara (EBD) and from across the Demerara River in Region Three (Essequibo Islands West Demerara), would also have reduced travel time.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Sherwyn Greaves, had highlighted that the roadway is the first fully-concrete four-lane highway that will be done in the country.

Given that this project could become the benchmark for future construction, the CEO implored the contractors to work assiduously to complete the project within the eight-month timeframe.

In April of this year work had started on the extensive project that is expected to reduce the traffic congestion along the EBD corridor.

The project is divided into six lots: Lot one – Eccles, EBD, Lot two- Agricola, Lot three – Rome, Lot four – Houston South, Lot five – Houston North, and Lot six – South Ruimveldt.

The six contractors who were awarded the contracts through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board were drawn from Guyana, Trinidad and Brazil, after 27 bidders had expressed an interest and subsequently submitted bids for this project. The procurement process commenced on January 30, 2021, and the bids were closed on February 25, 2021.