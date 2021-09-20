News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Vendor robbed by motorcycle bandits
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

POLICE are on the hunt for two bandits who robbed a 44-year-old female vendor, on Saturday night, at National Avenue, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown.

A police report noted that the victim was selling confectionery at around 20:30hrs, when the two perpetrators on a motorcycle stopped to purchase items.

It is alleged that the pillion rider came off the motorcycle and approached the victim; he pointed a handgun at her and demanded her valuables. Police said the woman became afraid and handed over a cellphone valued at $55,000 and $15,000 in cash.

The bandits escaped. Investigation is ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.