Vendor robbed by motorcycle bandits

POLICE are on the hunt for two bandits who robbed a 44-year-old female vendor, on Saturday night, at National Avenue, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown.

A police report noted that the victim was selling confectionery at around 20:30hrs, when the two perpetrators on a motorcycle stopped to purchase items.

It is alleged that the pillion rider came off the motorcycle and approached the victim; he pointed a handgun at her and demanded her valuables. Police said the woman became afraid and handed over a cellphone valued at $55,000 and $15,000 in cash.

The bandits escaped. Investigation is ongoing.