Sophia youth riddled with bullets during argument

A 27-year-old man is battling for his life at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, after he was shot some six times during an argument with two men on a motorcycle, just after midnight on Friday.

Police Headquarters revealed that the young man was standing in front of Odingo shop at the southern side of the street, when the two suspects came up on a red and white motorcycle from east of ‘D’ Field Sophia access road.

It is alleged that the suspects and the victim got into an argument during which the pillion rider drew a firearm from his waist and discharged several rounds at the victim.

The suspects escaped as an ‘unknown’ person rushed the victim to the hospital. Police said he sustained one gunshot wound to his chest, one to his thigh, one to his groin, one to his buttocks, one to his back and one to his lower abdomen.

Investigation is ongoing.