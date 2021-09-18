News Archives
Prime Minister Phillips performing functions of President
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret'd) Mark Phillips, takes the oath to perform the functions of the President in the presence of Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret'd) Mark Phillips, takes the oath to perform the functions of the President in the presence of Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards

–as Dr. Ali represents Guyana at CELAC Summit, UN General Assembly

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, was, on Friday, sworn in to perform the functions of the President of Guyana by Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards.

A simple swearing-in ceremony was held at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), moments after President Dr. Irfaan Ali departed the country for official duties.

President Ali’s first stop is in Mexico for the Community of Latin American and Caribbean (CELAC) Summit, after which he will travel to New York for the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, which is scheduled for next week.

Present at the swearing-in ceremony for Prime Minister Phillips were Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, and Commissioner of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
