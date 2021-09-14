News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Man accused of Sophia double murder remanded
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Koabe Grant
Koabe Grant

KOABE Grant, a 23-year-old carpenter of Sophia was on Monday remanded to prison for the fatal shooting of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lance Corporal Daniel Fraser and his girlfriend.

Grant appeared before Magistrate Roshell Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to two counts of murder, which alleged that on September 1, 2021, at ‘B’ Field, Sophia, he murdered Fraser, 26 and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Sheniqua Hodge.

He was remanded to prison until September 30.

According to reports, Hodge, who resided in Barbados was in Guyana on vacation for about three months and was staying with her friend in South Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Dead: Daniel Fraser and his girlfriend Sheniqua Hodge

She and Fraser had been reportedly dating for just over a year.

According to the police, Fraser was shot once to the chest. Hodge, on the other hand, was shot thrice: once in the chest, and in the right knee. The third bullet entered her abdomen from the right side and exited on the left.

Last week, when Grant was arrested by the police, he reportedly claimed that Fraser and two others had raped a close relative. He further told investigators that following that incident, Fraser was in the habit of disrespecting and threatening him.

After feeling frustrated over the entire situation, Grant, on September 1 around 20:30 hours, left his mother’s home at Meadow Brook and visited the said relative’s home.

At about 23:00hrs, he left that location on his black BMX bicycle to visit a friend and on his way there, he saw Fraser in ‘C’ Field Sophia having drinks.
Upon seeing him, Fraser allegedly made insulting remarks towards Grant and reminded him about the rape incident.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that Grant, who became annoyed and angry, returned to his mother’s home where he retrieved a handgun that he claims he found some time ago. He later confronted Fraser in ‘B’ Field. After shooting Fraser and his girlfriend, he dropped the gun and returned to his mother’s home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.