Man accused of Sophia double murder remanded

KOABE Grant, a 23-year-old carpenter of Sophia was on Monday remanded to prison for the fatal shooting of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lance Corporal Daniel Fraser and his girlfriend.

Grant appeared before Magistrate Roshell Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to two counts of murder, which alleged that on September 1, 2021, at ‘B’ Field, Sophia, he murdered Fraser, 26 and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Sheniqua Hodge.

He was remanded to prison until September 30.

According to reports, Hodge, who resided in Barbados was in Guyana on vacation for about three months and was staying with her friend in South Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

She and Fraser had been reportedly dating for just over a year.

According to the police, Fraser was shot once to the chest. Hodge, on the other hand, was shot thrice: once in the chest, and in the right knee. The third bullet entered her abdomen from the right side and exited on the left.

Last week, when Grant was arrested by the police, he reportedly claimed that Fraser and two others had raped a close relative. He further told investigators that following that incident, Fraser was in the habit of disrespecting and threatening him.

After feeling frustrated over the entire situation, Grant, on September 1 around 20:30 hours, left his mother’s home at Meadow Brook and visited the said relative’s home.

At about 23:00hrs, he left that location on his black BMX bicycle to visit a friend and on his way there, he saw Fraser in ‘C’ Field Sophia having drinks.

Upon seeing him, Fraser allegedly made insulting remarks towards Grant and reminded him about the rape incident.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that Grant, who became annoyed and angry, returned to his mother’s home where he retrieved a handgun that he claims he found some time ago. He later confronted Fraser in ‘B’ Field. After shooting Fraser and his girlfriend, he dropped the gun and returned to his mother’s home.